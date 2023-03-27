WebXtra: Longview organization works to feed college students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview organization is working to help solve the problem of college students who struggle to afford food.

The Feeding Texas Network is made up of 21 food banks across Texas. They have said that many college students can have a tough time affording tuition and food, and some students eat only once a day.

Bills have been filed that would make more students eligible for SNAP benefits if passed. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Community Ministries Executive Director Kristi Buckrell about a program they have in place to help feed college students.

