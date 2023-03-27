University of Texas promotes Rodney Terry to full-time head coach

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ESPN is reporting the University of Texas is removing the interim tag from Rodney Terry and making him the next full-time coach of the basketball team.

The network reports Terry has agreed to a five-year contract.

Terry took over the team in December after Chris Beard was fired from the job. He led the Longhorns to a Big 12 conference tournament championship and a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.