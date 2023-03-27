Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
University of Texas promotes Rodney Terry to full-time head coach

Rodney Terry is reportedly the next full-time coach for the Longhorns basketball team.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ESPN is reporting the University of Texas is removing the interim tag from Rodney Terry and making him the next full-time coach of the basketball team.

The network reports Terry has agreed to a five-year contract.

Terry took over the team in December after Chris Beard was fired from the job. He led the Longhorns to a Big 12 conference tournament championship and a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

