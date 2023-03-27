Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler woman accused in hot-car death gets April trial date

The trial for a woman accused of leaving her child in a hot car has been set for April 11 on Monday morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a woman accused of leaving her child in a hot car has been set for April 11 on Monday morning.

Daniell Michelle Ervin, 38, of Tyler, was arrested in May 2022 in connection with the death of a child found in a hot car. The incident happened in July 2021.

The first pre-trial for Ervin was held in District Judge Taylor Heaton’s court on Monday morning. A new pre-trial date has been set for April 10, with the trial to be held on April 11.

Previous reporting here - Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marshall
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
Damirious Fountain
Mount Pleasant police seeking man wanted in connection with Feb. shooting
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

Latest News

Tyler woman accused in hot-car death gets April trial date
Tyler woman accused in hot-car death gets April trial date
The 200X Cash Blitz ticket was bought in Midland.
Flint resident wins $1 million lottery scratch-off prize
East Texas constable speaks on the illegality of chained dogs
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marshall
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marshall