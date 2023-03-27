Tyler woman accused in hot-car death gets April trial date

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a woman accused of leaving her child in a hot car has been set for April 11 on Monday morning.

Daniell Michelle Ervin, 38, of Tyler, was arrested in May 2022 in connection with the death of a child found in a hot car. The incident happened in July 2021.

The first pre-trial for Ervin was held in District Judge Taylor Heaton’s court on Monday morning. A new pre-trial date has been set for April 10, with the trial to be held on April 11.

