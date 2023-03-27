Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for customers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Water Utilities has issues a boil water notice for their customers in the Pine Harbor Subdivision water system located in Marion County after a control switch failure caused a water outage.

Due to reduced distribution system pressures, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Pine Harbor Subdivision water system, PWS ID No. TX1580023, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.

