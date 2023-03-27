Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Texas Senate bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony

FILE GRAPHIC: catalytic converter
FILE GRAPHIC: catalytic converter(MGN ONLINE)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new bill in the Texas legislature is hoping to crack down on catalytic converter theft by increasing the penalties for the crime.

In recent years, thieves have stolen catalytic converters for their precious metals like platinum.

If passed, Senate Bill 224, would make catalytic converter theft a felony in Texas and prosecutors could treat it as an organized crime.

”It’s giving more flexibility for prosecutors, so hopefully they can really throw the book at somebody,” Sen. Carol Alvarado, who sponsored the bill, said.

The bill ultimately aims to reduce the number of catalytic converter theft across the state.

In Waco the city saw 329 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. The next year in 2022 there were 345 thefts, which is a 5% increase. According to the Waco Police Department, so far this year, the city has seen 47 thefts.

Texas Star Tire & Auto Repair in Waco has seen these numbers firsthand. This year, crews typically see around 15 customers a month busy coming in to replace their catalytic converters.

”Catalytic converter theft is very common in Central Texas,” repairman Scott Klecka said.

Back in September cameras captured someone in the station parking lot stealing KWTX engineer Brady Bass’ catalytic converter.

”When I had it replaced the dealership told me that there was a steel plate that they could mount underneath the truck that wouldn’t make it impossible for them to take it, Bass said. “But it would take more time.”

Sen. Alvarado’s bill is named after Harris County deputy Darren Almendarez who was shot and killed off-duty.

”He interrupted three individuals who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter and he was tragically shot and killed,” Sen. Alvarado said.

Under SB 242, if someone is found to have more than one catalytic converter in their possession and they cannot prove ownership, law enforcement could immediately take action.

“There’s a market for them apparently, so they need to stop the people that are buying them,” Bass said.

Texas Star Tire & Auto Repair gave the following suggestions on how to prevent catalytic converter theft:

  • Watch your surroundings
  • Try to park in a garage or somewhere with light
  • Invest in devices like a CatClamp that serve as a wired cage around the catalytic converter

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

A UT Tyler School of Medicine student examines a "simulated patient."
UT Tyler School of Medicine introduces Simulated Patient Program
Narcan Training
Narcan training held in Cherokee County
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
Animal Shelter Worker Fatigue
East Texas animal shelter workers struggling with compassion fatigue
Fighting College Hunger
Starving to learn: some college students can’t afford food, tuition