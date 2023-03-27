Texas Rangers announce new “Texas-sized” treats at the ballpark

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are gearing up for opening day on Thursday, and so are the people hard at work in the kitchen.

The organization announced on social media, the addition of some new “Texas-sized” treats that will be served at the ballpark this season.

The new treats include the “Boomstick Burger,” the “Pizza Dawwg,” the “Brisket Croissant,” and the “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pretzel.”

🚨 New Texas-sized treats at the ballpark 🚨 Posted by Texas Rangers on Monday, March 27, 2023

Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where the Rangers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

