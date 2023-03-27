Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State reports reveal details on 2 recent deaths in Cherokee County Jail

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two women booked into the Cherokee County Jail have died in the past year.

A State of Texas custodial death report showed on Feb. 12, 2021, Clara Edwards was booked into the Cherokee County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She died on Aug. 22, 2021 of causes which are yet to be released by the medical examiner. The report simply said that Edwards was found dead in her cell while completing cell checks.

A second woman, Aiydasani Bryant, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Feb. 15, 2023 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Feb. 21, at 10:34 p.m., Bryant suffered a bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli, which is a severe condition caused by a blocked artery in the lungs. The report said she fell to the floor while in a medical cell, and was attended to by correctional officers. After she was helped up and fell again, EMS was called, and Bryant was taken to a local hospital where she was eventually pronounced dead.

