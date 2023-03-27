Palestine’s Adrian Peterson to be inducted in Texas Sports Hall of Fame

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine native Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame next month in Waco for his outstanding career and achievements in the NFL.

Peterson played for 14 years in the NFL in which he mostly played for Minnesota. In his time playing professionally he became a 3 time NFL rushing champ and league MVP. Being from Palestine in East Texas the talent coming from this region is amongst the best.

“There’s so much talent, you take an Adrian or a Patrick Mahomes and they’re just great examples of how much talent there is,” said Palestine Athletic Director Lance Angel.

However, as talented as Peterson and other East Texas natives are what made them great athletic figures was their work ethic.

“No matter how much talent you’re given if you go to work and become the best that you can, great things can happen. That’s what those men have done, and that’s what our hope is for the student athletes we have here today,” said Angel.

The induction banquet will be held in the BASE at Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, April 15.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.