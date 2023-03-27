Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Some patchy, dense fog has developed in Deep East Texas this morning.  Fog and clouds clear through the late morning with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid 70s with a light easterly breeze.  More clouds roll in tonight with a slight chance for a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm overnight, then partly cloudy with breezy north winds tomorrow.  A slight cool down for Tuesday, but a quick warm up is still expected through the end of the week.  More thunderstorms are on the way for Friday with another chance for some strong to severe storms.  Rain clears out in time for the weekend.

