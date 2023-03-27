Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies for this afternoon with high temperatures today in the upper 70s. This evening, some cloud cover with return to the area, along with a few showers during the evening. Temperatures will cool into the 60s after sunset, eventually dropping into the 50s overnight. Rain chances increase slightly after midnight, with the possibility for an isolated stronger thunderstorm in Deep East Texas early Tuesday, though the chances are low. Rain clears out before sunrise Tuesday morning, but it’ll still end up being a mostly cloudy day.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll drop into the 40s for Wednesday morning, warming into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. The upper 70s and 80s return for Thursday/Friday, at the same time, storms return to the forecast. A couple of thunderstorms may be possible on Thursday, but the higher chance will be on Friday. Current thinking is that the higher severe weather threat will be north of the Red River on Friday, though we still could see some stronger storms in East Texas. A few showers look possible for the weekend, but temperatures remain comfortable. Have a great week!

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

