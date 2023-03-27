Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle car crash Sunday evening.

Grand Saline ISD made the announcement via a social media post Monday afternoon. According to the post, Micayla Kolb, 17, was involved in the crash and has died.

“There is and will continue to be counselors and support staff available on campus for students and staff as needed. Further information regarding services will be provided as it becomes available,” the post said.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kolb was traveling westbound on Farm to Market Road 779 at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, about four miles outside Quitman. The report states that Kolb’s vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Frances H. Williams, 69, of Quitman.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Kolb was transported to UT Health Hospital in Quitman.

DPS states that the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.