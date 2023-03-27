Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Roofers reporting for work at a house on Airstrip Road in Gilmer found a body on Monday.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the site at around 9:30 a.m. where the workers say they had shown up to do a roofing job and found a body outside the house.

The investigation revealed the deceased person to be Timothy Allen Caffey, 66, of Gilmer. The house where he was found was his residence. Next of kin have been notified.

Evidence at the scene clearly indicated that Caffey was the victim of a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Upshur County investigators learned that Caffey shared his residence with his son, Michael Timothy Caffey, 45.

The sheriff’s office placed a Region 1 bulletin to law enforcement in the North East Texas area to notify Upshur County if Michael Caffey was located.

Early Monday afternoon, deputies of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office contacted Upshur County and said they had found Michael Caffey in a neighborhood near Liberty City. Residents in the neighborhood had contacted the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office saying he was wandering the street and walking onto residential properties. Gregg County law enforcement said that they had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb and other Upshur County personnel responded to that scene to speak to Michael Caffey. While there, investigators located evidence linking him to the homicide.

Caffey was transported to the Gregg County Jail for the misdemeanor warrant while Upshur County investigators sought a warrant for murder. This warrant was acquired and Michael Caffey is now charged with the murder of Timothy Allen Caffey.

Michael Caffey will be transferred to the Upshur County Jail in the near future.

