Flint resident wins $1 million lottery scratch-off prize
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A person in Flint has claimed a top prize, worth $1 million, in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.
The 200X Cash Blitz ticket was bought in Midland at Uncle’s 130203, according to a release from the lottery commission. The person who won has chosen to remain anonymous.
This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
