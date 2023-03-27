Flint resident wins $1 million lottery scratch-off prize

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A person in Flint has claimed a top prize, worth $1 million, in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The 200X Cash Blitz ticket was bought in Midland at Uncle’s 130203, according to a release from the lottery commission. The person who won has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

