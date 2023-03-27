East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds for the remainder of the day today. A few scattered showers and maybe some lightning/thunder overnight tonight. Most should stay dry, but the chances are there. Mostly Cloudy to occasionally partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with very mild temperatures to continue. Just a few morning showers will be possible on Wednesday morning and again late on Thursday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. As we head into Friday, there is a chance for some strong/severe storms over the northern 2/3rds of East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern areas of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms, from a Crockett to Lufkin to San Augustine Line and points north. There is quite a bit of uncertainty at this moment of when/where...but as we get closer, we will have a better handle on it for you. WE have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday to HIGH due to the chances for strong/severe storms. Please stay tuned. Very windy conditions are likely on Friday with a S/SW wind at 20-35 mph gusts to near 40 mph. A few lingering showers will be possible on Saturday as well with less wind. 20% or less will be the chances for scattered showers on Sun/Mon. A bit breezy both days, however. Have a great day.

