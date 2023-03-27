Crews battle house fire in Waskom for 3 hours Saturday night

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - Crews responded to a house fire in Waskom Saturday night (March 25).

It happened Saturday night in the 700 block of Lake Road around 10 p.m. A neighbor says the two people inside made it out safely. Chief Murf King says it took firefighters around three hours to put the blaze out. Three other departments assisted in this effort.

The fire department says nobody was home at the time of the fire; the family that lives in the home was out of town. No injuries were reported. Fire officials do not believe the fire started under any kind of suspicious circumstances.

At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started.

House fire in Waskom (Viewer)

