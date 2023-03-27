Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Crews battle house fire in Waskom for 3 hours Saturday night

Crews battle house fire in Waskom for 3 hours Saturday night
Crews battle house fire in Waskom for 3 hours Saturday night(Viewer)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - Crews responded to a house fire in Waskom Saturday night (March 25).

It happened Saturday night in the 700 block of Lake Road around 10 p.m. A neighbor says the two people inside made it out safely. Chief Murf King says it took firefighters around three hours to put the blaze out. Three other departments assisted in this effort.

The fire department says nobody was home at the time of the fire; the family that lives in the home was out of town. No injuries were reported. Fire officials do not believe the fire started under any kind of suspicious circumstances.

At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started.

House fire in Waskom
House fire in Waskom(Viewer)
House fire in Waskom
House fire in Waskom(Viewer)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County investigators learned that victim Timothy Allen Caffey shared his residence with...
Gilmer man arrested after workers find father’s body in yard
A Grand Saline High School senior was one of two people who died as a result of a multi-vehicle...
Grand Saline High School student among 2 killed in crash near Quitman
For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

A UT Tyler School of Medicine student examines a "simulated patient."
UT Tyler School of Medicine introduces Simulated Patient Program
Narcan Training
Narcan training held in Cherokee County
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
UT Tyler one step closer to sending plants to space
Animal Shelter Worker Fatigue
East Texas animal shelter workers struggling with compassion fatigue
Fighting College Hunger
Starving to learn: some college students can’t afford food, tuition