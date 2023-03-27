Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bill which would transfer Central Heights water heard in committee

The Texas Senate Committee on Local Government considered a bill to transfer control of Central Heights Water System.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Senate Committee on Local Government considered a bill to transfer control of Central Heights Water System from the City of Nacogdoches to the Angelina River Authority.

Kelly Holcomb, general manager of the Angelina River Authority, spoke as a resource witness and said the water system in question “resides 100% outside the city of Nacogdoches.” For this reason, the river authority is considered a more appropriate group to pay for and manage the system.

Holcomb stated the transfer itself should not impact prices for customers, although rates may increase for another reason: because of planned improvements.

After Holcomb spoke, public testimony was closed, and the bill, SB 1305, was left pending, subject to the call of the chair.

