Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl at Temple Walmart

Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.
Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.(Temple Police Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in connection to the attempted kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl has been identified as the investigation continues, reports Temple Police.

Police said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the West Adams Walmart.

“The suspect is described as a White male with a beard, mustache and short hair, somewhere between 50-60 years old,” police said.

He was reportedly wearing a blue shirt and jeans with a grey hat.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Police provided no further information.

