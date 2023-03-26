Mount Pleasant police seeking man wanted in connection with Feb. shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Mount Pleasant are asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in February.

Damirious Fountain, 21, has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that stems from a shooting that happened on Feb. 19, police said in a social media post.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the police at (903) 575-4004.

