Mount Pleasant police seeking man wanted in connection with Feb. shooting

Police in Mount Pleasant are asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in February.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Mount Pleasant are asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in February.

Damirious Fountain, 21, has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that stems from a shooting that happened on Feb. 19, police said in a social media post.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the police at (903) 575-4004.

