More than 15,000 Texas A&M students participate in The Big Event

Students participate in The Begin Event on Saturday(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies had the chance to give back to their community during the largest student-led service project in the United States.

Saturday marked the 41st annual Big Event and more than 15,000 students participated.

The Big Event kicked off at Aggie Park where Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks and Aggie football legend Mike Evans spoke before the day of community service started.

“They come to Texas A&M because they embrace the core values. And selfless service is one of the foundations of our entire institution,” said Banks.

Students spent the morning and afternoon cleaning up public schools and helping residents in Bryan and College Station.

Students also sang the Aggie War Hymn before starting the community service.

