Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Marshall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who allegedly pointed what was later determined to be a replica rifle at police has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Marshall on Saturday.

On Mar. 25 at about 11:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department received reports of a man dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle walking in the middle of the road in the downtown area, according to a release from the Marshall Police Department.

Officers made contact with the man and repeatedly ordered him to drop the rifle, but he refused and allegedly pointed the weapon at the officers, resulting in the officers shooting in self-defense, the release said. The officers immediately began rendering first aid, and EMS was summoned, police said. The man was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Marshall for treatment.

He was later identified as Shimon Faggett, 43, and remains hospitalized, the release stated.

Investigation later revealed that the weapon carried by the subject was a replica and not a functioning firearm, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Chief Cliff Carruth has requested the DPS Texas Rangers investigate the incident as part of the department’s policy, and the Marshall Police Department is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is leading the crime scene investigation in coordination with the Texas Rangers.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

Just north of Ore City in Upshur County is a quiet place called Counting Stars Ranch.
Counting Stars Ranch offers veterans lodging, meals, fishing and fellowship
Just north of Ore City in Upshur County is a quiet place called Counting Stars Ranch.
WebXtra: Counting Stars Ranch offers veterans lodging, meals, fishing and fellowship
Crews respond to house fire near Payne Springs
Crews respond to house fire near Payne Springs
Damirious Fountain
Mount Pleasant police seeking man wanted in connection with Feb. shooting