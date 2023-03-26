Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals

Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock ISD student is headed to Washington D.C. after winning the regional spelling bee in Lubbock on Saturday.

The winner, Ava Flores, is a 5th grader at Rush Elementary School. She competed against nearly ten kids in the spelling bee representing their school district.

Director of Sales for Ramar Communications, Brad Bullington, says this is helping to build skills students can utilize forever.

“We think it really prepares them for education later on where they have to prepare for a big test or a big challenge,” Bullington said. “I can see where this would be life lessons they would carry on way past when they’re out of school, and it’ll be something they look back on for a long time.”

By winning regionals, Flores secured a spot at the national spelling bee. She says she was nervous but wanted to make up for last year and reach her goals.

“I was in the spelling bee last year, but I didn’t make it to regionals and I feel really good that I redeemed myself,” Flores said.

Proud mother Jovanna Hinojos says they worked hard together to make it this far.

“There are columns of words. So, she would read through the words and then I would quiz her on them,” Hinojos said. “Then, we would look up the pronunciation, and the definition of the words that we weren’t sure about. Then, she would read over it again. We just did that every night.”

Flores heads to Washington D.C. in June for the national spelling bee.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire near Payne Springs
Crews respond to house fire near Payne Springs
Damirious Fountain
Mount Pleasant police seeking man wanted in connection with Feb. shooting
One person is in custody Sunday morning following a shooting at an East Texas roller rink.
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin skating rink shooting
How-To Festival
Nacogdoches library teaches magic, music and more at ‘How-To Festival’
Best-of-Show Quilt
41st annual Tyler Quilt Show presents 130 different quilts