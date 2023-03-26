HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-family home in the Cederview Estates subdivision was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:23 pm., Payne Springs Fire Rescue was alerted for the structure fire and arrived to find a single-story house completely involved with fire, the rescue said in a post.

An engine and tanker arrived shortly after and a deck gun was used to knock down the heavy fire. Four nearby fire departments assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County fire marshal. Information on whether anyone was injured has not yet been released.

Crews respond to house fire near Payne Springs

Crews respond to house fire near Payne Springs

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.