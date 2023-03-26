Counting Stars Ranch offers veterans lodging, meals, fishing and fellowship

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A veteran’s dream, to offer a place where fellow veterans can find friends and healing, has become a reality in one East Texas county.

Just north of Ore City in Upshur County is a quiet place called Counting Stars Ranch. The invention of David and Vicky Smithers, the ranch was developed to offer lodging, meals, fishing and fellowship to those veterans who need it, particularly those who suffer from PTSD.

Today, the ranch was given a $1,000 donation from the Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythias to help with expenses.

A number of veterans were on hand to talk about how the ranch has been beneficial in helping them heal.

