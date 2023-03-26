Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Counting Stars Ranch offers veterans lodging, meals, fishing and fellowship

A number of veterans were on hand at Counting Stars Ranch to talk about how the place has been beneficial in helping them heal.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A veteran’s dream, to offer a place where fellow veterans can find friends and healing, has become a reality in one East Texas county.

Just north of Ore City in Upshur County is a quiet place called Counting Stars Ranch. The invention of David and Vicky Smithers, the ranch was developed to offer lodging, meals, fishing and fellowship to those veterans who need it, particularly those who suffer from PTSD.

Today, the ranch was given a $1,000 donation from the Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythias to help with expenses.

A number of veterans were on hand to talk about how the ranch has been beneficial in helping them heal.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

How-To Festival
Nacogdoches library teaches magic, music and more at ‘How-To Festival’
Best-of-Show Quilt
41st annual Tyler Quilt Show presents 130 different quilts
Runner's race to the finish line.
Tyler Azalea Run benefits The Children’s Village
"Axed in the '80s" is a themed murder mystery based around a battle of the bands, but the...
Tyler Public Library holds ‘Axed in the ‘80s’ murder mystery