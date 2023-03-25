Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Woman charged with murder in Clay County

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman was booked into the Clay County Jail on Friday night and charged with murder.

Clay Co. Sheriff Kirk Horton said just after 7:30 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call from a woman requesting medical assistance at a home in the 400 block of North Morgan Street in Petrolia.

According to a press release, the caller said a man’s chest was hurting for an “unknown reason.” The caller also requested medical assistance for herself and told dispatch that the man was unresponsive.

According to Sheriff Horton, the woman then refused to provide any additional information. Volunteer emergency medics and an ambulance crew rushed to the scene where they found a man inside the home, unresponsive, and with an apparent puncture wound to the chest.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The scene was then secured until investigators and Sheriff Horton arrived. Clay County Justice of the Peace, Lanny Evans, pronounced an official time of death and ordered an autopsy to be performed. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Based on evidence collected, interviews, and witness statements, 37-year-old Brittney Rouleau was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Brittany Rouleau, 37, has been charged with murder following an incident in Petrolia on Friday,...
Brittany Rouleau, 37, has been charged with murder following an incident in Petrolia on Friday, March 24, 2023.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond in Rains County
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Kendall Johnson in court.
Jury sentences Tyler man to 75 years in death of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Murchison
The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show.
WebXtra: ‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
Kamora Jackson signs with TJC
Tyler High basketball player signs with TJC
Tyler Homicide
Tyler Homicide Investigation