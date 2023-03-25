Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Washington correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses Manhattan D.A. death threat, U.S. airstrikes against Syria

East Texas News at 6.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Washington, D.C. correspondent Josh Rultenberg spoke with host Devyn Shea about the day’s political headlines, including Manhattan District Attorney receiving a death threat as he investigates former President Donald Trump, as well as President Joe Biden’s ordering air strikes against Syria and his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

