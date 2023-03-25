Tyler Public Library holds ‘Axed in the ‘80s’ murder mystery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A murder mystery will be taking place at the Tyler Public Library Saturday evening.

“Axed in the ‘80s” is a themed murder mystery based around a battle of the bands, but the program tease asks, “Will the battle leave us all whole?”

Rozanna Bennett with the Tyler Public Library joined us live on East Texas Now to tell us more about this “killer” event happening at 5:30 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged, and refreshments will be provided.

To see the full list of library events, click here. To register for the murder mystery event, click here.

Rozanna encouraged people to call the library at (903) 593-7323 if they’d like to join in short-notice, as some spots are still available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.