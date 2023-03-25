Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Public Library holds ‘Axed in the ‘80s’ murder mystery

A murder mystery will be taking place at the Tyler Public Library Saturday evening.
By Makayla Goos and Brittany Hunter
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A murder mystery will be taking place at the Tyler Public Library Saturday evening.

“Axed in the ‘80s” is a themed murder mystery based around a battle of the bands, but the program tease asks, “Will the battle leave us all whole?”

Rozanna Bennett with the Tyler Public Library joined us live on East Texas Now to tell us more about this “killer” event happening at 5:30 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged, and refreshments will be provided.

To see the full list of library events, click here. To register for the murder mystery event, click here.

Rozanna encouraged people to call the library at (903) 593-7323 if they’d like to join in short-notice, as some spots are still available.

