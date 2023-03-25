Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler Azalea Run benefits The Children’s Village

The goal was to raise $40,000 to be able to completely pay off a van.
Runner's race to the finish line.
Runner's race to the finish line.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Runners raced to the finish line today in 10k, 5k and kids’ races near Bergfeld Park.

Members of the Tyler community, local businesses and nonprofits were present to support the cause. Over 800 runners signed up this year, which is 100 more participants than last year, according to the Executive Director of The Children’s Village Matt Rogers.

All proceeds made from the race will go towards a van to make it easier to transport the kids around at the Children’s Village, which serves to help children who are neglected, abused or homeless.

“When we reopened Cottage B, the van we had for the family was one of the huge ford fifteen-passenger vans, and our mom in that family is about 4′11″, so we literally had to help her climb up into it. It’s a great van, but it wasn’t very convenient for day-to-day: run the kids to school, go run errands and go to the grocery store,” said Rogers.

The goal was to raise $40,000 to be able to completely pay off a new van.

There are currently five children total being taken care of at the organization.

Rogers said he anticipated that the funds from the race would amount to $30,000, and he hopes to be able to exceed that amount at their next fundraiser at Jersey Mike’s Subs next week.

The Childrens Village will receive one hundred percent of the sales for anyone who dines at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 29.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond in Rains County
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Kendall Johnson in court.
Jury sentences Tyler man to 75 years in death of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Best-of-Show Quilt
41st annual Tyler Quilt Show presents 130 different quilts
"Axed in the '80s" is a themed murder mystery based around a battle of the bands, but the...
Tyler Public Library holds ‘Axed in the ‘80s’ murder mystery
A fundraiser to help a stage-four cancer patient is going on today at an East Texas VFW.
Longview VFW holds fundraiser for stage-four cancer patient
For many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists