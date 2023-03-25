Tyler Azalea Run benefits The Children’s Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Runners raced to the finish line today in 10k, 5k and kids’ races near Bergfeld Park.

Members of the Tyler community, local businesses and nonprofits were present to support the cause. Over 800 runners signed up this year, which is 100 more participants than last year, according to the Executive Director of The Children’s Village Matt Rogers.

All proceeds made from the race will go towards a van to make it easier to transport the kids around at the Children’s Village, which serves to help children who are neglected, abused or homeless.

“When we reopened Cottage B, the van we had for the family was one of the huge ford fifteen-passenger vans, and our mom in that family is about 4′11″, so we literally had to help her climb up into it. It’s a great van, but it wasn’t very convenient for day-to-day: run the kids to school, go run errands and go to the grocery store,” said Rogers.

The goal was to raise $40,000 to be able to completely pay off a new van.

There are currently five children total being taken care of at the organization.

Rogers said he anticipated that the funds from the race would amount to $30,000, and he hopes to be able to exceed that amount at their next fundraiser at Jersey Mike’s Subs next week.

The Childrens Village will receive one hundred percent of the sales for anyone who dines at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 29.

