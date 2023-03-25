Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, making for a cool start to our Saturday. Though it is a bit chilly this morning, this afternoon looks fantastic! Look for sunny skies today with a few passing clouds possible, and high temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s! For our first weekend of astronomical spring, you could not ask for a better forecast, at least for today. This evening we’ll cool into the 60s, and eventually the low 50s overnight. While winds for most of today will be out of the west-southwest, they’ll shift overnight to the southeast. Both today and tomorrow shouldn’t be too windy, but a gust up to 15 mph can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast will bring some changes, as clouds and the possibility for showers and a couple storms return to East Texas. The highest chance for rain will be in Deep East Texas, though cannot rule out any activity for northern areas as well. There is a chance we could see a stronger storm or two in our southernmost counties, especially south and east of Lufkin, the main concerns being wind and hail. We’ll keep a low chance for rain in the forecast for Monday as well, with slightly cooler temperatures expected that afternoon, and a more significant cool down for Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see high temperatures only in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The upper 70s make their return for the end of the week, coming with that warmup will also be our next chance for storms in East Texas. The SPC is already highlighting parts of the Southern Plains for the possibility of severe weather on Thursday. We’ll need to keep our eyes on this for East Texas as well. If and when any developments need to be shared, we’ll be sure to do so. Have a great Saturday.

