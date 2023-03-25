Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This Saturday was absolutely beautiful and thankfully the forecast for tomorrow isn’t too shabby either. Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop back down into the lower 50s to start out our Sunday. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine early Sunday morning, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day and we’ll have a slight chance for some scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two. Highs tomorrow will range from the middle to upper 70s with some warm areas once again hitting 80 degrees. A weak cold front is set to stall across northern portions of East Texas later tomorrow, leading to a slightly cooler Monday in the middle 70s for the northern half of East Texas, and potentially some upper 70s and lower 80s in Deep East Texas. Scattered rain chances will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning before skies dry out once again. Mild and pleasant weather is expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday will be a bit warmer in the middle 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Another cold front is set to move through next Friday, leading to a likely chance of widespread rain and even a few stronger storms. We’ll be watching late next week closely for sure.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.