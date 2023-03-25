Nacogdoches library teaches magic, music and more at ‘How-To Festival’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Public Library hosted an event today called the “How-To Festival.” Different mini sessions are held at the event for residents of Nacogdoches to learn from. The library has been holding the festival for nine years.

Assistant Librarian Crystal Hicks said this is an opportunity for residents to share knowledge and learn more about different topics.

“We’ve got about 35 different presentations from community citizens and library staff on how to do a wide variety of different things,” Hicks said.

Some of the stations include how to do magic tricks, play the ukulele, knit, make a children’s book and how to get involved with the humane society. Veronica Amoe with Nacogdoches Historic Sites said their station was about how to make historically accurate costumes.

“We have information on how people can research the time period they want to represent, type of clothing they want to represent,” Amoe said.

Hicks said an event like this one brings different generations together, and both can get something out of it.

“We know we have a lot of talented citizens. There’s a wealth of knowledge from our community, and so we want them to have a place where they can share that with other people,” Hicks said.

Jennifer Smith, a resident of Nacogdoches, brought her kids to the event today. She said her kids enjoyed the hands-on learning activities.

“I think it’s just really neat to have it all in one place, and they can kind of see what they gravitate to,” Smith said.

Alexandra Boivin also stopped by.

“It’s a nice event, and they are teaching you, and you’re learning a bunch of things you normally wouldn’t learn or wouldn’t take the time to learn,” Boivin said.

The library offered an online sign-up sheet for citizens to sign up for a booth.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.