Longview VFW holds fundraiser for stage-four cancer patient

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fundraiser to help a stage-four cancer patient is going on today at an East Texas VFW.

A raffle along with arts and crafts sales were held at VFW Post 4002 in Longview to help Brandi McCracken, who has stage-four gastric cancer. Brandi has had lots of surgeries, a feeding tube and a stent.

And of course, lots of medical bills have been rolling in.

Brandi and her mother, Denise Richard, talk about the support needed for any cancer patient.

