Longview VFW holds fundraiser for stage-four cancer patient

A fundraiser to help a stage-four cancer patient is going on today at an East Texas VFW. Brandi McCracken and her mother talk about the support needed.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fundraiser to help a stage-four cancer patient is going on today at an East Texas VFW.

A raffle along with arts and crafts sales were held at VFW Post 4002 in Longview to help Brandi McCracken, who has stage-four gastric cancer. Brandi has had lots of surgeries, a feeding tube and a stent.

And of course, lots of medical bills have been rolling in.

Brandi and her mother, Denise Richard, talk about the support needed for any cancer patient.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

