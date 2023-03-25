Killeen woman dies from gunshot wound after late night shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took the life of one person, early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Hank Drive around 12:30 a.m., on March 25.

After officers arrived, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The victim was then transferred to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

This was around 1:18 a.m., according to Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was having an argument with a male when she grabbed a butcher knife and held it to her side.

The male then grabbed a gun, firing and striking the woman in the chest area, according to KPD.

The male called 911 and started CPR until officers arrived and took over.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Detectives continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no additional information at this time.

