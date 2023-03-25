Bullard high schoolers recognized for helping save woman’s life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kyle Schneider is one of the juniors at Bullard High School who helped save the life of a woman who nearly drowned.

“Seeing the car in the water, I knew somebody was under there whatever I can do to get in the water and make them feel that someone was trying to help, pretty much I was acting on instinct,” said Schneider.

Schneider and three of his peers were honored by first responders, the Bullard mayor, the Bullard city manager, and family and friends.

The Bullard Fire Department worked together with the City of Bullard to commemorate the students for their bravery.

“They made such a big effort to save this person, and it was a really great outcome. I thought we absolutely have to honor them in a way that is meaningful,” said Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley.

Bullard Mayor Shirley Coe presented the students with a proclamation from the city.

“Proud, proud just like Doctor Lee said. These kids have been raised by their parents who have taught them to be selfless and to have no fear when its time to do something for others,” said Coe.

Riley recognized the students with letters of commendation and a patch.

“We had to kinda take a deep breath and think about what we were dealing with, especially when we had six additional potential patients in the water with us. But then we realized really quickly that things would have been completely different if they weren’t in the water helping us out,” said Riley.

Schnieder said he’s glad they were there.

“I think most people would have done that if they had the opportunity. I was just in the right place at the right time,” said Schneider.

