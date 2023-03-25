Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Murchison

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice issued for the City of Murchison has been rescinded following bacteriological testing.

The City of Murchison public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 25.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Steven Hartley at (903) 469-3710.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nicholas Hudson are charged with capital murder and murder,...
Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths
Fatal wreck involving tanker truck leaves one dead in Rusk County
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond in Rains County
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Kendall Johnson in court.
Jury sentences Tyler man to 75 years in death of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

The “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show happening in downtown Nacogdoches today.
‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Bloomin’ Good” Volkswagen show.
WebXtra: ‘Bloomin’ Good’ Volkswagen show held in downtown Nacogdoches
Kamora Jackson signs with TJC
Tyler High basketball player signs with TJC
Tyler Homicide
Tyler Homicide Investigation