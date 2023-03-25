Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo attracts more than 150 artists

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A three-day event that celebrates the human body and the new “artists’ canvas” continued in one East Texas city today.

The Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo is going on at the Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview. From elaborate tattoo designs to elaborate body piercing, all can be found at the third annual Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo. Over 150 tattoo artists from across the country are showcasing their designs and talents at the event.

Far from the days when customers would get a single tattoo, now artists say the body becomes a continuing project, and for many, the art becomes a symbol of life memories.

Show organizers Sam Roach and Chase Alexander explain why they believe these shows have become more popular.

