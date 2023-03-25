41st annual Tyler Quilt Show presents 130 different quilts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judges had plenty of quilts to choose from when deciding on the first, second and third place winners, in addition to best-of-show at the 41st annual Tyler Quilt Show.

The Quilt Guild of East Texas was founded in 1981 and has been hosting quilt shows ever since.

“It’s to have something of mine for both my children and my grandchildren. It’s to have something made by me. It’s a physical attachment to a person,” said Cecilia Brannon, the quilt show chairman of the Quilt Guild of East Texas.

Brannon owns a quilt made by her grandmother in the 1930s.

“It’s working on being a hundred years old, and I have one that I’m not sure who it’s made by, and it’s a ratty, ugly quilt, but yet nobody touches it,” said Brannon.

Over 130 quilts in 12 different categories were individually judged at First Christian Church in Tyler.

“Quilts were originally made to provide warmth for sleeping and for sitting when they were in the 1800s. When they were making them, they were for warmth and comfort,” said Brannon.

Brannon said that what was once a dying art form is now growing more popular today amongst the youth, after being exposed to the craft on popular social media apps.

Yvonne Munn is a veteran and a member of the Quilt Guild of East Texas.

“These ladies put out some money to make these quilts, and the quilts are made out of love, they really are. And, just not looking at the front of that quilt, you got to turn it over and look at that back. The back sometimes is more beautiful than the front. They do a good job, and they are a worthy non-profit, and that’s why I joined,” said Munn.

The show also serves as a fundraiser for community projects and helps provide education about quilting for new members.

