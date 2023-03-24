Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Hawkins FFA takes home 19 blue ribbons

An FFA team from a small East Texas town goes to the largest livestock show in the world, and comes away with big winners.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An FFA team from a small East Texas town goes to the largest livestock show in the world, and comes away with big winners.

The Hawkins FFA team attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo over the weekend for the Ag-mechanics Show. Their projects were taken via trucks, trailers, and an 18-wheeler.

The 2-A school carried 19 projects and received first place blue ribbons for all 19, fourth place finish with the gooseneck trailer, and fourth place finish in showmanship.

Hawkins FFA took 48 students and 100 parents to the show this year. The FFA program teaches a work ethic like no other and these kids advisors and parents have worked for months to prepare. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.

Through long and exhausting evenings, the efforts paid off.

Hawkins Ag teacher Matt Byrd talks about the work the junior high and high school kids put into their projects.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment...
2 Athens men killed in Tyler apartment complex shooting
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis

Latest News

WebXtra: Hawkins FFA takes home 19 blue ribbons
WebXtra: Hawkins FFA takes home 19 blue ribbons
Angelina County Fair, youth, incredible volunteers
Anita Lowe of UT Tyler
Longview ISD hosts health emergency preparedness drill
Anita Lowe of UT Tyler
WebXtra: Longview ISD hosts health emergency preparedness drill