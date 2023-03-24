WebXtra: Hawkins FFA takes home 19 blue ribbons

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An FFA team from a small East Texas town goes to the largest livestock show in the world, and comes away with big winners.

The Hawkins FFA team attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo over the weekend for the Ag-mechanics Show. Their projects were taken via trucks, trailers, and an 18-wheeler.

The 2-A school carried 19 projects and received first place blue ribbons for all 19, fourth place finish with the gooseneck trailer, and fourth place finish in showmanship.

Hawkins FFA took 48 students and 100 parents to the show this year. The FFA program teaches a work ethic like no other and these kids advisors and parents have worked for months to prepare. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.

Through long and exhausting evenings, the efforts paid off.

Hawkins Ag teacher Matt Byrd talks about the work the junior high and high school kids put into their projects.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.