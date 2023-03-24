Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment...
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment complex in southeast Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment complex in southeast Tyler.

Around 9:50 p.m., Tyler Police officers responded to the Royal Crest Apartments on Sybil Lane, off Paluxy Drive. Two unidentified victims in a vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds and were deceased. Their identities won’t be released until family members are notified.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment...
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment complex in southeast Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)

According to a news release, a short time later, officers were called to a home on Park Place, across from the apartment complex, reporting a third person had been shot in the earlier incident. The man was taken to a Tyler hospital with unknown injuries.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately released.

Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene in the parking lot.

Tyler Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (903) 531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: Tyler man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed
A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
William George Davis
Criminologist talks about interviewing Tyler hospital serial killer William Davis
Bobby Shaw
Wills Point man accused of setting house on fire

Latest News

Andrew William Wilson
Coffee City police searching for man accused of assault, using false names
Captain Kolby Beckham
Investment consultant says Longview firefighter pension fund shows growth
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
Diagnostic Dilemma: East Texas woman raises awareness on bills protecting breast cancer coverage
Diagnostic Dilemma: East Texas woman raises awareness on bills protecting breast cancer coverage