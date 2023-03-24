Tyler Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment complex in southeast Tyler.

Around 9:50 p.m., Tyler Police officers responded to the Royal Crest Apartments on Sybil Lane, off Paluxy Drive. Two unidentified victims in a vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds and were deceased. Their identities won’t be released until family members are notified.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night at an apartment complex in southeast Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)

According to a news release, a short time later, officers were called to a home on Park Place, across from the apartment complex, reporting a third person had been shot in the earlier incident. The man was taken to a Tyler hospital with unknown injuries.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately released.

Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene in the parking lot.

Tyler Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (903) 531-1000.

