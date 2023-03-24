Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man killed after running stop sign, hitting 18-wheeler

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a Tyler man who died in a wreck with an 18-wheeler Thursday morning.

Jose Manuel Robles, 42, died at the scene, which was on the intersection of U.S. 259 and FM 850, 8.1 miles northwest of Henderson. The wreck occurred at 6:45 a.m.

According to the preliminary DPS report, Robles was driving a 2006 Chevy pickup west on FM 850 and approaching the intersection of U.S. 259. Robles failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2015 Mack tanker truck tractor.

