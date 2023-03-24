Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon

Ahead of this storm system, breezy south winds continue to bring in deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong low pressure system in Central Texas will be pushing into East Texas this afternoon.

Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk(KLTV/KTRE)

1 p.m.
1 p.m.(KLTV/KTRE)

This, along with warm temperatures, will spark thunderstorms to develop midday into the early afternoon in a broken line that will progress eastward during the late afternoon hours.

3 p.m.
3 p.m.(KLTV/KTRE)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the central and eastern counties of the East Texas area.

4 p.m.
4 p.m.(KLTV/KTRE)

Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail are all possible with any thunderstorms that develop. Storms will continue to strengthen as they move across the state line by this evening, with clearing skies left behind in East Texas.

