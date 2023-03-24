Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an office-involved shooting that took place Thursday evening in Karnack.
According to a social media post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff BJ Fletcher requested the investigation after deputies responded to a fight in progress on Lotta Road.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
