Rains County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 5-year-old

Miguel, age 4, is a non-verbal autistic boy who has gone missing in Rains County.
Miguel, age 4, is a non-verbal autistic boy who has gone missing in Rains County.(Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rains County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy who is autistic.

The boy, named Miguel but responds to Megs, is described as four feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with Dr. Seuss characters on it.

Authorities advise that if you try to approach Miguel he will fight back, unless you say “nice hands” or “hugs and kisses” first.

The sheriff’s office also advise the public not to attempt to assist in the ground search, as tracking dogs have been brought in and the scent will be difficult to track with additional foot traffic.

