Police chiefs of Henderson, Kilgore discuss raffle fundraiser for fallen officers’ families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas police chiefs discussed an upcoming fundraiser on East Texas Now Friday morning.

The fundraiser will be a raffle for a 2022 Skeeter fishing boat, valued at $102,000. The raffle tickets will be $100 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the TCPA Foundation Officer Death Benefit.

The drawing will be held on April 6.

Click here to purchase raffle tickets, and here for the Texas Police Chiefs Association website.

