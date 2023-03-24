Palestine boys’ soccer coach says first loss is ‘refreshing’

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine High School boys soccer team open the post-season against a talented Sabine team and mark their first loss.

The Indians lost their regular season finale, 3-1 to Jacksonville. Coach John Absalom says getting that loss was refreshing.

”Yeah, I feel like it. You know sometimes kids, people in general with kids you know they all hear about how good you are, stuff like that you take things for granted . We beat them three nothing the first time, first round, and I take it as a blessing,” Absalom said. “I think it kind of rebooted them, and they’re really fired up ready for the playoffs. And I’m kind of glad we lost, take some pressure off two to go in, in playoff season undefeated. Famous standard that we sent the upcoming players know what they’re looking at, and what is expected and that’s really the standard. Where we hold were the show holds the name of Wildcat soccer player holds.”

