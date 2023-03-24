Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond in Rains County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the recently recovered 5-year-old that was reported missing in Rains County on Thursday is deceased.

The Rains County Sheriffs Office announced via a social media post on their official Facebook page that they have recovered the missing 5-year-old child’s body from a pond in Rains County.

Officials have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

