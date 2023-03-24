Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the recently recovered 5-year-old that was reported missing in Rains County on Thursday is deceased.

The Rains County Sheriffs Office announced via a social media post on their official Facebook page that they have recovered the missing 5-year-old child’s body from a pond in Rains County.

Officials have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.