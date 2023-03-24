Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview ISD hosts health emergency preparedness drill

KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with Anita Lowe of UT Tyler about the practice drills and Points of Dispensing exercises held in Longview.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An emergency drill held at an East Texas high school campus was critical practice for those who would respond in the event of public exposure to a biological agent or disease outbreak.

Community agencies participated in this emergency preparedness exercise, including Net Health, Longview ISD, the Gregg County Health Department, Longview EMS/Fire, the Region 4/5N offices of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Longview Regional Hospital, Christus Good Shepherd Hospital and students from the Longview campus of the UT Tyler School of Nursing.

The drill was designed to practice the proper response in the event of an actual disaster situation and to provide community protection against future instances of a biological disease outbreak. These preparedness plans are created as a reference guide in case there is public exposure to a disease or biological agent.

The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the effectiveness of coordinated plans to dispense medication to large influxes of people throughout the county by injection or pill form, which is why it is referred to as a Points of Dispensing (POD) exercise.

Anita Lowe of UT Tyler said these practice drills allow the opportunity to observe standard operating procedures and make necessary changes for efficiency and reliability.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

