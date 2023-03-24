Longview City Council considers expansion of walking trails

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members could approve expanding the Paul G. Boorman Trail.

If approved, the new portion would stretch from Marshall Avenue, south to Loop 281. The city would ask for a 12 million dollar grant from the US Department of Transportation to help fund the project.

“Having this opportunity to expand the trail is really big for our community,” said Spokesperson for the City of Longview Richard Yeakley. “It is also worth noting that this grant is specifically to promote the ability for pedestrians to travel in our community, so another thing it does is a provide a safe way for people to walk all the way from the loop south of town to all the way to the loop north of town.”

If approved, it is expected to take several months for the US Department of Transportation to decide on the grant.

