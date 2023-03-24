Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury finds Tyler man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

Closing arguments in Kilgore murder trial
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has found a Tyler man accused of influencing a friend to stab a woman to death guilty of murder.

That friend, Calvin Marcelus Anderson, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to murder in January and will now be sentenced since a verdict is reached in the Johnson trial.

The sentencing phase of the trial starts at 1:30 p.m.

Closing arguments began Friday after the defense offered no evidence.

“You’re not guilty, and you know it,” the defense attorney, Brandt Thorson, said in closing arguments. “And now you’re here, and you’re trusting the system. And now you all, the jury, are the end of the line for this case. You’re the ones to have the last say in what happens, the last say in this system, and we’re asking you to say ‘not guilty.’”

Anderson stabbed Lashekia Shardae Kenney, 35, of Kilgore. Johnson is accused of convincing Anderson to because Johnson was upset over his relationship with Kenney.

“He truly thinks he is smarter than everyone else,” the prosecutor, Tanya Reed, said in closing arguments. “He thinks he’s smarter than Kilgore police department, and he absolutely thought he was smarter than Calvin.”

“I told you in opening statements that by the end of the day you would find him guilty, and it was just as if he was the one holding that knife,” Reed said. “He did this, there is no doubt. And we ask you to please go back there and find him guilty.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

