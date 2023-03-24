Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Mar. 27

From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of March 27. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, March 27, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

