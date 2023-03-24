Gilmer ISD school bus involved in minor incident

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD school bus was involved in an incident with a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

According to Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton, a school bus carrying more than 20 children was involved in a crash involving another vehicle on State Highway 49 in Gilmer around 5:20 p.m. Albritton said that all passengers are safe and that neither driver involved in the incident was ticketed. A second school bus was called in to take the remaining children home.

Albritton said that all bus drivers are required to be drug tested on-scene when involved in an accident of any capacity. The driver was not arrested or ticketed.

